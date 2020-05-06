Market Kotak Institutional Equities lists top picks for May, advises staying with largecaps Updated : May 06, 2020 04:40 PM IST Kotak has that said investors can expect activity in mid and small caps to pick up with a lag effect. It added that long term investors with a two to three-year horizon should look to buy consistently on every decline. The brokerage has advised that if investors have a one-year horizon then it is ideal to have a proper mix of cash and safer stocks in their portfolio. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365