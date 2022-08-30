Kotak Institutional Equities is cautious on auto stocks as it expects a slowdown in growth, said Sanjeev Prasad, MD and Co-Head of the firm.

Kotak Institutional Equities is cautious about auto stocks as it expects a slowdown in growth for the sector. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanjeev Prasad, MD and Co-Head of the firm, said that there is some negative bias toward the auto space.

"There will be a slowdown over here and on top of that there is already a disruption from multiple vehicles like two-wheelers, cost of EV versus two-wheeler,” he said.

However, said Prasad, the cooling of commodity prices will be a tailwind for auto stocks.

He said, “Correction in metal prices not enough for me to take a constructive view at least in two-wheelers and four-wheelers.”

