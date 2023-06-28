Kotak downgrades Tech Mahindra to ‘Add’ after strong outperformance compared to IT stocks

The brokerage house has cut the financial year 2024 and 2025 revenue estimates by 1 percent for Tech Mahindra amid a weaker demand environment.

Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded Tech Mahindra to "Add" from "Buy" rating with a target price of Rs 1,175 per share. The target price implies a potential upside of five percent from the current market price. The downgrade followed the strong outperformance of shares of Tech Mahindra as compared to the IT sector. Since May, the stock has gained around seven percent.

The brokerage said that CEO-designate Mohit Joshi can bring about meaningful improvements to the health of the business. It further said that Joshi's hiring is a significant positive, but partly priced in.

However, Kotak highlighted a host of challenges that abound with a turnaround that has to be executed without any headroom available for investments and the elimination of low-quality, low-margin business portfolios.

Kotak asserted that there is a significant scope for improvement in the operations of Tech Mahindra. The IT company is expected to see a weak first half of the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24) for the telecom vertical.

However, the broking firm expects an uptick in growth in the next financial year (FY25), projects constant currency revenue growth of 8.9 percent, operating profit margin expansion by 160 basis points, and the full impact of the CEO-designate interventions.

Joshi would take over the post of CEO on December 20, after current CEO CP Gurnani retires on December 19.