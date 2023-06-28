CNBC TV18
Kotak downgrades Tech Mahindra to 'Add' after strong outperformance compared to IT stocks

Kotak downgrades Tech Mahindra to ‘Add’ after strong outperformance compared to IT stocks

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 4:00:27 PM IST (Published)

The brokerage house has cut the financial year 2024 and 2025 revenue estimates by 1 percent for Tech Mahindra amid a weaker demand environment.

Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded Tech Mahindra to "Add" from "Buy" rating with a target price of Rs 1,175 per share. The target price implies a potential upside of five percent from the current market price. The downgrade followed the strong outperformance of shares of Tech Mahindra as compared to the IT sector. Since May, the stock has gained around seven percent.

The brokerage said that CEO-designate Mohit Joshi can bring about meaningful improvements to the health of the business. It further said that Joshi's hiring is a significant positive, but partly priced in.


However, Kotak highlighted a host of challenges that abound with a turnaround that has to be executed without any headroom available for investments and the elimination of low-quality, low-margin business portfolios.

