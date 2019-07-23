Kotak Bank shares gain 2% on strong Q1 earnings; brokerages see further upside

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 2 percent on Tuesday after the lender's standalone profit for Q1 grew 32.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,360.2 crore driven by lower provisions and higher net interest income. The profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal stood at Rs 1,024.94 crore.

Meanwhile, the consolidated profit rose to Rs 1,932 crore, up 23 percent from Rs 1,574 crore YoY. Provisions and contingencies declined to Rs 316.76 crore from Rs 469.63 crore YoY.

The stock gained as much as 1.9 percent to Rs 1,481.4 per share on the BSE. At 9:20 am, the stock was trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 1,474.5 as compared to 0.14 percent (54 points) fall in the BSE Sensex at 37,977.

The net interest margin at 4.49 percent in Q1 was highest in the last 17 quarters, growing from 4.48 percent in Q4FY19 and 4.28 percent in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the net interest income for the lender grew 22.8 percent to Rs 4,159.1 crore with the loan growth of 18 percent YoY.

On the asset quality front, Kotak’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans came in slightly higher at 2.19 percent for Q1, versus 2.14 percent in the previous quarter and 2.17 percent in the same period a year ago. The bank said it expected its credit cost to remain in the range of 50-60 basis points, as guided earlier.

Most brokerages including Morgan Stanley, CLSA remained bullish on the stock post the Q1 earnings and expect further upside. Jefferies, however, maintained its 'underperform' rating on the stock but raised its target to Rs 1,225 per share from Rs 1,175 earlier.

Morgan is 'overweight' on the stock with a target of Rs 1,600 per share. Asset quality and CASA traction for the private sector lender remained strong, it added.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse is 'neutral' on the stock with a target of Rs 1,340 per share. It said that the company's Q1 results are largely in-line with the estimates and the margin outlook remains strong.

CLSA maintained 'buy' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank and raised its target to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,665 earlier. It said scope for re-rating is limited and sees a 22 percent profit CAGR over FY19-22.

However, talking about the outlook, Dipak Gupta, joint managing director at Kotak Mahindra Bank, warned that the small and medium enterprises segment continued to be a pain point.

“We’ve been cautious about the slowdown for some six to nine months and will continue to remain cautious,” said Gupta, adding that the bank was seeing some stress in its unsecured loan book, but this was “not at alarming levels”.

