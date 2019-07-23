#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Kotak Bank shares gain 2% on strong Q1 earnings; brokerages see further upside

Updated : July 23, 2019 09:50 AM IST

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 2 percent on after the lender's standalone profit for Q1 grew 32.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,360.2 crore
The net interest margin at 4.49 percent in Q1 was highest in the last 17 quarter.
Most brokerages remained bullish on the stock post the Q1 earnings and expect further upside.
Kotak Bank shares gain 2% on strong Q1 earnings; brokerages see further upside
