Kotak Bank shares gain 2% on strong Q1 earnings; brokerages see further upside
Updated : July 23, 2019 09:50 AM IST
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 2 percent on after the lender's standalone profit for Q1 grew 32.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,360.2 crore
The net interest margin at 4.49 percent in Q1 was highest in the last 17 quarter.
Most brokerages remained bullish on the stock post the Q1 earnings and expect further upside.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more