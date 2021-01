Kim Chang-Han, the Korean coder behind PUBG, is planning an IPO for his firm Krafton Inc, Bloomberg reported. The IPO, that is set to be introduced in the latter half of the year, could be the biggest in South Korea in recent times, with an estimated value of $27.2 billion, the report said.

The development is definitely great news for Kim, who currently serves as the CEO of Krafton. The report also highlighted the change of fortune the company -- then called Bluehole Inc -- has witnessed in the last few years. Krafton, had to lay off over a third of its staff back in 2014, after all three multiplayer online games it started since 2000 had flopped.

However, fortunes changed after Kim persuaded Irishman Brendan Greene to join the company and decided to throw all his weight behind what was known as a battle royale game. The game changed in 2017 when they PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds popularly known as PUBG and we all are aware of what followed next.