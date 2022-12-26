KFin Technologies IPO - Follow these steps to check share allotment details

The Rs 1,500 crore IPO of KFin Tech was subscribed 2.59 times during the three days of the IPO.

KFin Technologies, a leading technology-driven financial services platform, will finalise the share allotment status on Monday, December 26.

Investors who bid for the IPO can check their allotment status online on the website of Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., which is the registrar for KFin Technologies IPO, and on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Here are the steps following which you can check the status of share allotment.

On BSE or NSE website:

Go to the website, select equity and then click on KFin Technologies from the dropdown list

Enter your application number and PAN

Click on Search

The details will be available only once the share allotment is done.

On the registrar’s website

You can also check the share allotment status on the registrar’s website

Go to Bigshare Services website

Click on Select Company

Select KFin Technologies

Enter your application number, PAN number, or client ID.

Enter the captcha code and click Submit.

The Rs 1,500 crore IPO of KFin Tech was open for subscription between December 19 to December 21. The purely offer for sale IPO was subscribed 2.59 times. It received demand for 6.14 crore equity shares against the total issue size of 2.37 crore shares.

According to exchange data, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was oversubscribed by 4.17 times while retail investors’ portion was oversubscribed by 1.36 times. Non-institutional investors’ category received bids for 50 percent of the shares reserved.