KFin Technologies IPO - Follow these steps to check share allotment details

The Rs 1,500 crore IPO of KFin Tech was subscribed 2.59 times during the three days of the IPO.
KFin Technologies, a leading technology-driven financial services platform, will finalise the share allotment status on Monday, December 26.
Investors who bid for the IPO can check their allotment status online on the website of Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., which is the registrar for KFin Technologies IPO, and on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Here are the steps following which you can check the status of share allotment.
On BSE or NSE website:
The details will be available only once the share allotment is done.
On the registrar’s website
You can also check the share allotment status on the registrar’s website
The Rs 1,500 crore IPO of KFin Tech was open for subscription between December 19 to December 21. The purely offer for sale IPO was subscribed 2.59 times. It received demand for 6.14 crore equity shares against the total issue size of 2.37 crore shares.
According to exchange data, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was oversubscribed by 4.17 times while retail investors’ portion was oversubscribed by 1.36 times. Non-institutional investors’ category received bids for 50 percent of the shares reserved.
KFin Tech is one of the leading financial services platforms. It provides comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem.