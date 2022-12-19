The IPO will be offer-for-sale (OFS) for 24.5 percent by its existing promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

KFin Tech, financial services company, will launch its Rs 1,500 Initial Public Offer (IPO) today i.e. December 19. The issue will conclude on December 21. The price band of the issue has been set at Rs 347 - Rs 366 per share.

Some anchor investors include Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Pinebridge Global Funds and Pari Washington India Master Fund Ltd. Ahead of its IPO, the financial services platform has raised Rs 675 crore from anchor investors . The company decided to allocate 1.8 crore equity shares to 44 funds for Rs 366.

About 75 percent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples thereof.

Earlier in November, KFin Technologies received approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 2,400 crore. The financial services platform had filed preliminary IPO papers with the market regulator in March this year.

According to the company's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the IPO will be entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, all the proceeds will go to the promoter.

Financials

H1FY22 FY22 FY21 FY20 Revenue 349 640 481 450 EBITDA 134 288 212 159 % 38.30% 45% 44% 35.3% PAT 86 149 -65 5

KFin Technologies is majority-owned by funds managed by private equity investor General Atlantic. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd also owns a 9.98 percent stake in KFin Tech.

KFin Tech is an investor and issuer solutions provider, serving asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), wealth managers, pension funds and corporate issuers, as well as international clients in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

It is the country's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds based on the number of asset management company (AMC) clients serviced as of September 2022. The firm provides services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, and has a 59 percent market share.

ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, IIFL Securities and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.