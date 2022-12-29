KFin Tech shares to debut on Dalal Street today

The IPO was an offer-for-sale (OFS) for 24.5 percent by its existing promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

The shares of the financial services company will debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Thursday i.e. December 29. KFin Tech's Rs 1,500 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) opened for subscription on December 19. The issue concluded on December 21. The price band of the issue was set at Rs 347 - Rs 366 per share.

The IPO was subscribed 2.59 times. It received demand for 6.14 crore equity shares against the total issue size of 2.37 crore shares. According to exchange data, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was oversubscribed by 4.17 times while retail investors’ portion was oversubscribed by 1.36 times. Non-institutional investors’ category received bids for 50 percent of the shares reserved.

About 75 percent of the issue size was reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples thereof.

Ahead of its IPO, the financial services platform raised Rs 675 crore from anchor investors. Some anchor investors include Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Pinebridge Global Funds and Pari Washington India Master Fund Ltd.

KFin Technologies is majority-owned by funds managed by private equity investor General Atlantic. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd also owns a 9.98 percent stake in KFin Tech.

KFin Tech is an investor and issuer solutions provider, serving asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), wealth managers, pension funds and corporate issuers, as well as international clients in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.