English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

KFin Tech shares to debut on Dalal Street today

KFin Tech shares to debut on Dalal Street today

KFin Tech shares to debut on Dalal Street today
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Dec 29, 2022 7:32:31 AM IST (Published)

The IPO was an offer-for-sale (OFS) for 24.5 percent by its existing promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

The shares of the financial services company will debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Thursday i.e. December 29. KFin Tech's Rs 1,500 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) opened for subscription on December 19. The issue concluded on December 21. The price band of the issue was set at Rs 347 - Rs 366 per share.

Recommended Articles

View All
Emkay Global sees the Nifty 50 at these levels by the end of 2023

Emkay Global sees the Nifty 50 at these levels by the end of 2023

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Lokayukta Bill passed by Maharashtra Assembly

Explained: What is Lokayukta Bill passed by Maharashtra Assembly

IST3 Min(s) Read

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

IST3 Min(s) Read

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

IST3 Min(s) Read


The IPO was subscribed 2.59 times. It received demand for 6.14 crore equity shares against the total issue size of 2.37 crore shares. According to exchange data, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was oversubscribed by 4.17 times while retail investors’ portion was oversubscribed by 1.36 times. Non-institutional investors’ category received bids for 50 percent of the shares reserved.
The IPO was an offer-for-sale (OFS) for 24.5 percent by its existing promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.
Also Read: The last IPO of 2022 is also the least subscribed this year
About 75 percent of the issue size was reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples thereof.
Ahead of its IPO, the financial services platform raised Rs 675 crore from anchor investors. Some anchor investors include Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Pinebridge Global Funds and Pari Washington India Master Fund Ltd.
KFin Technologies is majority-owned by funds managed by private equity investor General Atlantic. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd also owns a 9.98 percent stake in KFin Tech.
KFin Tech is an investor and issuer solutions provider, serving asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), wealth managers, pension funds and corporate issuers, as well as international clients in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.
Also Read: Bharat Highways InvIT files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 crore via IPO
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IPO listingListing

Previous Article

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 250 points and 42 stocks in Nifty 50 basket decline

Next Article

Emkay Global sees the Nifty 50 at these levels by the end of 2023