Homemarket news

Keystone Realtors IPO fully subscribed on final day

Keystone Realtors IPO fully subscribed on final day

2 Min(s) Read

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)

Keystone Realtors IPO: Potential investors can bid for shares of Keystone Realtors — the operator of Rustomjee brand — in a price range of Rs 514-541 apiece in multiples of 27 under the IPO — which translates to Rs 13,878-14,607 per lot.

Keystone Realtors' IPO, worth up to Rs 635 crore, was fully subscribed on Wednesday, the third and final day of the bidding process. The IPO of Mumbai-based ' real estate developer Keystone Realtors — which operates the Rustomjee brand — includes fresh issuance worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS).

Recommended Articles

View All

Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

IST4 Min(s) Read

Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

IST5 Min(s) Read

How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

IST3 Min(s) Read


As of 3:30 pm, the Keystone Realtors IPO received bids for 1.7 crore shares against the 86.5 lakh shares on offer — an overall subscription of 197 percent with strong participation from qualified institutional buyers and high net-worth individuals. 
Investor categorySubscription
QIB3.8 times
NII3 times
Retail46%
Overall2 times
Up to 50 percent of the total issue is reserved for QIBs, at least 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining for retail investors.
ALSO READ: Check out all important details about Keystone Realtors IPO
The IPO will be available for bidding till 5 pm later in the day. 
Potential investors can bid for Keystone Realtors shares in a price range of Rs 514-541 apiece in multiples of 27 under the IPO — which translates to Rs 13,878-14,607 per lot.
ALSO READ: Keystone Realtors look to raise Rs 635 crore through IPO
Should you subscribe to the Keystone Realtors IPO?
Anand Rathi suggests subscribing to the Keystone Realtors IPO for the long term.
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IPO MarketIPOs

Previous Article

Infosys says these factors can help companies earn $460 billion more profits

Next Article

KEC International wins multiple new orders worth Rs 1,294 crore