Keystone Realtors IPO fully subscribed on final day

Keystone Realtors' IPO, worth up to Rs 635 crore, was fully subscribed on Wednesday, the third and final day of the bidding process. The IPO of Mumbai-based ' real estate developer Keystone Realtors — which operates the Rustomjee brand — includes fresh issuance worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS).

As of 3:30 pm, the Keystone Realtors IPO received bids for 1.7 crore shares against the 86.5 lakh shares on offer — an overall subscription of 197 percent with strong participation from qualified institutional buyers and high net-worth individuals.

Investor category Subscription QIB 3.8 times NII 3 times Retail 46% Overall 2 times

Up to 50 percent of the total issue is reserved for QIBs, at least 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining for retail investors.

The IPO will be available for bidding till 5 pm later in the day.

Potential investors can bid for Keystone Realtors shares in a price range of Rs 514-541 apiece in multiples of 27 under the IPO — which translates to Rs 13,878-14,607 per lot.

Should you subscribe to the Keystone Realtors IPO?

Anand Rathi suggests subscribing to the Keystone Realtors IPO for the long term.