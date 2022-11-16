    English
    market News

    Keystone Realtors IPO fully subscribed on final day
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh

    Keystone Realtors IPO: Potential investors can bid for shares of Keystone Realtors — the operator of Rustomjee brand — in a price range of Rs 514-541 apiece in multiples of 27 under the IPO — which translates to Rs 13,878-14,607 per lot.

    Keystone Realtors' IPO, worth up to Rs 635 crore, was fully subscribed on Wednesday, the third and final day of the bidding process. The IPO of Mumbai-based ' real estate developer Keystone Realtors — which operates the Rustomjee brand — includes fresh issuance worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS).

    As of 3:30 pm, the Keystone Realtors IPO received bids for 1.7 crore shares against the 86.5 lakh shares on offer — an overall subscription of 197 percent with strong participation from qualified institutional buyers and high net-worth individuals. 
    Investor categorySubscription
    QIB3.8 times
    NII3 times
    Retail46%
    Overall2 times
    Up to 50 percent of the total issue is reserved for QIBs, at least 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining for retail investors.
    ALSO READ: Check out all important details about Keystone Realtors IPO
    The IPO will be available for bidding till 5 pm later in the day. 
    Potential investors can bid for Keystone Realtors shares in a price range of Rs 514-541 apiece in multiples of 27 under the IPO — which translates to Rs 13,878-14,607 per lot.
    ALSO READ: Keystone Realtors look to raise Rs 635 crore through IPO
    Should you subscribe to the Keystone Realtors IPO?
    Anand Rathi suggests subscribing to the Keystone Realtors IPO for the long term.
