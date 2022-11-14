    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket News

    Keystone realtors IPO subscribed 8% on Day 1

    Keystone realtors IPO subscribed 8% on Day 1

    Keystone realtors IPO subscribed 8% on Day 1
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Published)

    Keystone Realtors shares will be available for bidding in a price range of Rs 514-541 apiece in multiples of 27 for two more trading days till November 16. — which translates to Rs 13,878-14,607 per lot.

    Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors' IPO, to raise up to Rs 635 crore, was subscribed eight percent on Monday — the first day of the bidding process. The initial share sale of Mumbai-based real estate developer Keystone Realtors — which operates the Rustomjee brand — includes fresh issuance worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS).

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    At the end of the day, the IPO received bids for 7.2 lakh shares as against the total 86.5 lakh shares on offer, according to exchange data.
    The portion reserved for high net-worth individuals was subscribed 11 percent and that meant for retail investors 12 percent. The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers didn't get any bids.
    Up to 50 percent of the total issue is reserved for QIBs, at least 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining for retail investors.
    ALSO READ: Check out all important details about Keystone Realtors IPO
    The IPO will be available for bidding from 10 am to 5 pm for two more trading days till November 16. 
    Potential investors can bid for Keystone Realtors shares in a price range of Rs 514-541 apiece in multiples of 27 under the IPO — which translates to Rs 13,878-14,607 per lot.
    ALSO READ: Keystone Realtors look to raise Rs 635 crore through IPO
    Should you subscribe to the Keystone Realtors IPO?
    Anand Rathi suggests subscribing to the Keystone Realtors IPO for the long term.
    The company is demanding a price-to-earnings multiple of 44.1 times on a trailing-twelve-months basis at the upper end of the price range, which is reasonably priced, according to the brokerage.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    (Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IPO MarketIPOs
    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng