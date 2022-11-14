    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket News

    Keystone Realtors' IPO to raise Rs 635 crore hits Street — check out issue price, lot size and other key details

    Keystone Realtors' IPO to raise Rs 635 crore hits Street — check out issue price, lot size and other key details

    Keystone Realtors' IPO to raise Rs 635 crore hits Street — check out issue price, lot size and other key details
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)

    Keystone Realtors shares will be available for bidding under the IPO for three trading days till November 16. Potential investors will be able to bid for Keystone Realtors shares in multiples of 27. 

    Keystone Realtors' IPO worth up to Rs 635 crore hit the Street on November 14. The initial share sale of Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors — a prominent realty developer that operates the Rustomjee brand — includes fresh issuance worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) for the remainder. The IPO will be available for bidding from 10 am to 5 pm for three trading days till November 16.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

    Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Keystone Realtors shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 24.
    Here are some key details about the Rustomjee IPO:
    Important dates: The basis of allotment is likely on November 21, and the crediting of shares to demat accounts on November 23.
    Issue price: Keystone Realtors shares will be available for bidding in a price range of Rs 514-541 apiece under the IPO.
    Lot size: Potential investors will be able to bid for Keystone Realtors shares in multiples of 27 — which translates to Rs 13,878-14,607 per lot.
    Investor reservation: Up to 50 percent of the total issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, at least 15 percent for high net worth individuals and the remaining for retail investors.
    Financials: Keystone Realtors revenue returned to pre-COVID levels in the year ended March 2022.
    Should you subscribe to the Keystone Realtors IPO?
    Choice Broking recommends subscribing to the issue with caution. The company is demanding an embedded value-to-pre-sales (TTM) multiple of 2.6 times at the upper end of the price range, which it believes is at a discount to its peers.
    KRChoksey pointed out that Keystone Realtors' average price-to-earnings multiple stands at 96.5 times.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IPO MarketIPOs

    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 100 pts and Nifty50 slips below 18,350 amid volatile trade — rupee reverses initial gains

    Next Article

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A tale of two brokerages

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng