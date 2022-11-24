English
market News

Keystone Realtors to debut on the bourses today
By Asmita Pant  Nov 24, 2022 8:00 AM IST

The Mumbai-based real estate developer Keystone Realtors will debut on the bourses on Thursday, November 24. Keystone Realtors' IPO, to raise up to Rs 635 crore, started on November 14 and concluded on November 16 with a subscription of two times. The IPO received bids for 1.7 crore shares as against the 86.5 lakh shares on offer. The issue price for Keystone Realtors was set at Rs 514-541 apiece.

The IPO of Mumbai-based real estate developer Keystone Realtors — which operates the Rustomjee brand — included fresh issuance worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS). Of the total, 50 percent of the total issue was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, at least 15 percent for high net worth individuals and the remaining for retail investors. Keystone Realtors revenue returned to pre-COVID levels in the year ended March 2022.
The real estate developers has presence in Juhu, Bandra East, Khar, Bhandup, Virar and Thane. As of March 31, 2022, the firm had completed 32 projects and 12 ongoing projects. The company also has 19 upcoming projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) – these include a comprehensive range of projects under the affordable, mid and mass, aspirational, premium and super premium categories under its Rustomjee brand.
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
