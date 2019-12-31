Market
Key market themes for 2020: Here is the outlook by Sushil Kedia of Kedianomics
Updated : December 31, 2019 05:00 PM IST
The year 2020, according to us, begins with a note of deep caution and readiness to play downside in most large caps and glamourous valuations.
A deep decline during 2020 will form the finale of a three-year sideways correction from where a massive 3-5 year bull run will begin again.
