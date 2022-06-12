Cross
A slew of macroeconomic data and central bank decisions are likely to influence the trend on Dalal Street this week. Besides, movements in crude oil will continue to be on investors' radar.

D-Street Week Ahead: Fed rate decision, macro data, crude oil likely to influence market
Key policy action by major central banks will take centrestage across global financial markets this week, after the RBI's move to hike the repo rate — the interest rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — by 50 bps as expected last week. All eyes will be on a monthly reading of consumer inflation in India due on Monday, to assess the course of rate increases in the coming months.
Data from the US last week showed consumer prices made a fresh 40-year high of 8.6 percent in the world's largest economy in May, reinforcing the view that the Fed will keep raising rates aggressively.
Central banks around the world are faced with the Herculean task of taming sticky inflation without disrupting the pace of economic growth amid resurgent COVID infections.
Crude oil prices will also be tracked closely.
The week that was
Indian equity benchmarks suffered their biggest weekly fall in a month on Friday, dragged by weakness in financial, IT and consumer durables stocks.
A total of 34 stocks suffered weekly losses.
Investors remained on the back foot over concerns about aggressive rate hikes, after the RBI — in its first bi-monthly review since its surprise move on May 4 to hike the repo rate by 40 bps — raised its inflation projections for the year ending March 2023.
However, no increase in the cash reserve ratio — the amount of cash commercial banks have to keep parked with the RBI — aided investor sentiment somewhat.
"The RBI turned realistic by withdrawing its 'accommodative' stance and increasing its inflation forecast... However, the focus of the domestic market shifted to global macroeconomics, with investors anticipating a hawkish Fed policy next week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Technical view
"Despite the fact that last week's trading patterns suggest additional downside, the overall bearish momentum has moderated as the Nifty is trading above the falling resistance line. As long as the index does not fall below 15,900, there is a significant chance that it can test 16,800," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.
She suggests traders keep a neutral view this week and avoid aggressive trades on either side.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning June 13:
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
June 13Fed official Lael Brainard to speakUK GDP and industrial production data
June 14UK unemployment data, Germany inflation dataJapan industrial production data, Hong Kong industrial production data
June 15Fed rate decision, crude oil stockpiles data, retail sales dataEurozone industrial production data, France inflation dataChina industrial production and retail sales data
June 16Jobless claims dataBoE rate decision, minutes of last BoE meetingJapan trade data
June 17Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak, industrial production dataEurozone inflation dataBoJ rate decision
DOMESTIC CUES
Macroeconomic data
Official data on consumer inflation in India is due on Monday, June 13. Data on wholesale inflation will be released the next day.
Industry body SIAM is slated to release a monthly report on sales, production and exports on Monday.
FII activity
Institutional fund flows will continue to be on investors' radar, amid sustained selling of Indian shares by foreign institutional investors.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Gallantt Ispat06-Jun-22Amalgamation07-Jun-22
Apcotex Industries06-Jun-22Final dividend Rs 3-
Aurobindo Pharma06-Jun-22Interim dividend Rs 4.507-Jun-22
Faze Three06-Jun-22Interim dividend Rs 0.507-Jun-22
INEOS Styrolution India06-Jun-22Interim dividend Rs 10507-Jun-22
MM Forgings06-Jun-22Interim dividend Rs 607-Jun-22
NINtec Systems06-Jun-22Bonus issue 1:207-Jun-22
Rallis06-Jun-22Final dividend Rs 3-
Varun Beverages06-Jun-22Bonus issue 1:207-Jun-22
Satyam Silk Mills06-Jun-22Right issue06-Jun-22
AAR Commercial07-Jun-22Amalgamation07-Jun-22
General Insurance Corporation07-Jun-22Interim dividend Rs 2.2508-Jun-22
Pearl Global Industries07-Jun-22Interim dividend Rs 508-Jun-22
GG Engineering08-Jun-22Stock split from Rs 2 to Re 109-Jun-22
Jagsonpal Pharma08-Jun-22EGM-
Kansai Nerolac Paints08-Jun-22Final dividend Re 1-
Asian Paints09-Jun-22Final dividend Rs 15.510-Jun-22
Asian Granito09-Jun-22Final dividend Re 0.710-Jun-22
AU Small Finance Bank09-Jun-22Bonus issue 1:110-Jun-22
Craftsman Automation09-Jun-22Dividend Rs 3.75-
Elecon Engineering09-Jun-22Final dividend Re 110-Jun-22
Elecon Engineering09-Jun-22Special dividend Re 0.410-Jun-22
HDFC Asset Management Company09-Jun-22Dividend Rs 42-
India Motor Parts & Accessories09-Jun-22Interim dividend Rs 1310-Jun-22
Mukand Engineers09-Jun-22Amalgamation10-Jun-22
PFC09-Jun-22Final dividend Re 1.2510-Jun-22
Quess Corp09-Jun-22Interim dividend Rs 410-Jun-22
Silver Touch Technologies09-Jun-22Interim dividend Rs 0.510-Jun-22
SMC Global Securities09-Jun-22Final dividend Rs 1.2-
Tata Consumer Products09-Jun-22Final dividend Rs 6.05-
Transcorp International09-Jun-22Dividend Re 0.1-
Voltas09-Jun-22Final dividend Rs 5.5-
Welspun Corp09-Jun-22Dividend Rs 510-Jun-22
CEAT10-Jun-22Final dividend Rs 313-Jun-22
LKP Finance10-Jun-22Final dividend Rs 3-
LKP Securities10-Jun-22Final dividend Re 0.3-
Sadhna Broadcast10-Jun-22Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 113-Jun-22
Sagarsoft (India)10-Jun-22Dividend Rs 3-
Shree Digvijay Cement10-Jun-22Final dividend Rs 213-Jun-22
Tata Communications10-Jun-22Final dividend Rs 20.7-
