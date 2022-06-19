Homemarket news

D-Street Week Ahead: Global cues, FPI flows likely to influence market

By Sandeep Singh
In the absence of major domestic events, global cues are likely to dictate the trend on Dalal Street, after the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 suffered their worst weekly fall in more than two years.

In the absence of major domestic cues, a few key global events will be in focus on Dalal Street this week, at a time when concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth continue to rattle financial markets.
All eyes will be on a testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell — as the US central bank faces the task of taming inflation without disrupting growth.
A slew of macroeconomic data points will also be tracked closely.
The week that was
Indian equity benchmarks logged their worst weekly performance in more than two years, dragged by a sell-off across sectors. Besides the Nifty Bank, the financial, IT, consumer durables and metal indices lurk in the bear zone — a stock or index is said to be in bear territory once it loses at least 20 percent of its value from the peak.
Barring Apollo Hospitals, all of the Nifty50's constituents suffered weekly losses.
Broader markets also bled, reflecting the weakness in headline indices.
IndexWeekly change (%)
Nifty Midcap 100-6.2
Nifty Smallcap 100-7.9
The road ahead
"The aggressive stance of the US central bank has triggered the fear of recession, which is cascading to markets across the globe. However, easing of global energy supply could change the dynamics ahead. Amid all, participants should follow the trend, which is indicating more pain ahead," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.
Technical view
A short-covering bounce cannot be ruled out this week, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.
Shah recommend traders to maintain a negative-to-neutral outlook and use any bounce as an exit opportunity.
She sees immediate support at 15,200 and and immediate resistance at 16,200.
Mishra is of the view that the Nifty50 is inching towards the 14,800-15,000 zone, having given up major support around 15,650 decisively.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning June 20:
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
June 20Eurozone construction outputChina loan prime rate
June 21Home sales dataHong Kong inflation data
June 22Fed Chair Jerome Powell testimony,Fed officials Tom Barkin, Charles Evans and Patrick Harker to speakEurozone consumer confidence dataMinutes of last BoJ policy meeting
June 23Jobless claims data, services and composite PMI data, and oil stockpiles dataEurozone manufacturing and services PMI dataManufacturing and services PMI data
June 24Fed bank stress test results, home sales dataJapan inflation data
FII activity
Institutional fund flows will continue to be on investors' radar, with Dalal Street on track to finish a ninth straight fund of equity selling by foreign institutional investors.
Domestic corporate action
StockEx datePurposeRecord date
Advait InfratechJune 20Final dividend Re 1June 21
Agro Tech FoodsJune 20Final dividend Rs 3-
Baid Leasing and FinanceJune 20Bonus issue 1:1June 21
Bharat SeatsJune 20Dividend Re 0.8-
Bliss GVS PharmaJune 20Final dividend Re 0.5-
BritanniaJune 20Final dividend Rs 56.5-
Bank of MaharashtraJune 20Dividend Re 0.5-
Morarka FinanceJune 20Dividend Rs 4-
Rane BrakeJune 20Dividend Rs 20June 21
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-ChemJune 20EGM-
Alaji AminesJune 21Final dividend Rs 6-
Bhansali Engineering PolymersJune 21Final dividend Re 1-
Golkunda Diamonds and JewelleryJune 21Final dividend Re 1.5-
NelcoJune 21Dividend Re 1.8-
Panasonic CarbonJune 21Dividend Rs 12-
Polycab IndiaJune 21Dividend Rs 14-
Raghuvansh AgrofarmsJune 21EGM-
Rane HoldingsJune 21Dividend Rs 12June 22
Supreme IndustriesJune 21Final dividend Rs 18-
Tinna Rubber and InfrastructureJune 21Final dividend Rs 4June 22
Wires and FabriksJune 21Dividend Re 0.1-
Ajanta PharmaJune 22Bonus issue 1:2June 23
Deepak SpinnersJune 22Final dividend Rs 2.5-
GHCLJune 22Special dividend Rs 5June 23
GHCLJune 22Final dividend Rs 10June 23
Indian HotelsJune 22Dividend Re 0.4-
Dr Lal PathlabsJune 22Final dividend Rs 6June 23
NDR Auto ComponentsJune 22Final dividend Rs 2.5-
NGL Fine-ChemJune 22Final dividend Re 1.75June 23
PNBJune 22Dividend Re 0.64-
Sagar CementsJune 22Dividend Re 0.7-
Sky IndustriesJune 22Final dividend Re 1June 23
Union Bank of IndiaJune 22Final dividend Re 1.9-
Walchand PeoplefirstJune 22Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.25-
AlufluorideJune 23Final dividend Re 1June 24
Ashnisha IndustriesJune 23Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1June 23
Computer Age Management ServicesJune 23Final dividend Rs 12June 24
Dalmia BharatJune 23Final Dividend Rs 5June 25
Happiest Minds TechJune 23Final dividend Rs 2-
Nath Bio-GenesJune 23Dividend Rs 2-
Navkar UrbanstructureJune 23Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2June 24
Welspun IndiaJune 23Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500-
Dhanvantri Jeevan RekhaJune 23EGM-
Balkrishna IndustriesJune 24Final Dividend - Rs. - 4June 27
Nazara TechJune 24Bonus issue 1:1June 27
