D-Street Week Ahead: RBI policy, macro data, FII flows likely to influence market

The outcome of deliberations at the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) — the first scheduled review since its surprise rate hike on May 4 — will take centrestage on Dalal Street this week. With the earnings season now behind, the focus is also likely to shift to global cues and institutional flows.
The week that was
Last week, Indian equity benchmarks rose around 1.5 percent each, though the banking index moved into the red following to back-to-back weekly gains.
Positive domestic cues in the form of strong GST collections, reassuring PMI data and easing FII outflows supported the market, though elevated crude oil rates kept the upside in check, according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
"The continuous rise in crude oil prices due to the EU’s decision to partially ban Russian oil hindered the global markets. However, the lack of confidence in the domestic market resulted in a sell-off towards the closing hours of the week driven by concerns over central bank policy... If the central banks decide on stringent policy tightening, the market mood can swing to bearish," he said.
The road ahead
A breakout from key resistance territory is just around the corner, in continuation of its bullish short-term trend, though there is no substantial proof that the corrective phase is over, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.
"We recommend traders to retain a mildly bullish to cautious perspective and use a stock-specific buy-on-dips strategy," said Shah, who sees immediate resistance at 17,400.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning June 6:
GLOBAL CUES
|Date
|US
|Europe
|Asia
|June 6
|UK car sales data
|China services PMI data
|June 7
|Trade data
|Eurozone construction PMI data, UK services PMI data, Germany factory orders data
|Japan household spending data
|June 8
|Crude oil stockpiles
|Eurozone GDP and employment data, UK construction PMI data, Germany factory output data
|Japan GDP data
|June 9
|Jobs data
|ECB rate decision
|June 10
|Inflation data
|China inflation data
DOMESTIC CUES
Macroeconomic data
The outcome of the RBI's scheduled bi-monthly review is due on Wednesday, June 8. This is the first review after the central bank's surprise move to hike the repo rate — the key interest rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — by 40 basis points on May 4.
Data on factory output — gauged by the Index of Industrial Production — is due on June 10.
FII activity
Institutional money flows will stay on investors' radar, as foreign investors remain net sellers of Indian shares whereas domestic investors continue to be net buyers.
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs
6,654 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases to the tune of Rs 6,845 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
|Company
|Ex date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Gallantt Ispat
|June 6
|Amalgamation
|June 7
|Apcotex Industries
|June 6
|Final dividend Rs 3
|-
|Aurobindo Pharma
|June 6
|Interim dividend Rs 4.5
|June 7
|Faze Three
|June 6
|Interim dividend Re 0.5
|June 7
|INEOS Styrolution India
|June 6
|Interim dividend Rs 105
|June 7
|MM Forgings
|June 6
|Interim dividend Rs 6
|June 7
|NINtec Systems
|June 6
|Bonus issue 1:2
|June 7
|Rallis
|June 6
|Final dividend Rs 3
|-
|Varun Beverages
|June 6
|Bonus issue 1:2
|June 7
|Satyam Silk Mills
|June 6
|Right Issue
|June 6
|AAR Commercial Company
|June 7
|Amalgamation
|June 7
|General Insurance Corporation
|June 7
|Interim dividend Rs 2.25
|June 8
|Pearl Global Industries
|June 7
|Interim dividend Rs 5
|June 8
|GG Engineering
|June 8
|Stock split from Rs 2 to Re 1
|June 9
|Jagsonpal Pharma
|June 8
|EGM
|-
|Kansai Nerolac
|June 8
|Final dividend Re 1
|-
|Asian Paints
|June 9
|Final dividend Rs 15.5
|June 10
|Asian Granito
|June 9
|Final dividend Re 0.7
|June 10
|AU Small Finance Bank
|June 9
|Bonus issue 1:1
|June 10
|Craftsman Automation
|June 9
|Dividend Rs 3.75
|-
|Elecon Engineering
|June 9
|Final dividend Re 1
|June 10
|Elecon Engineering
|June 9
|Special dividend Re 0.4
|June 10
|HDFC AMC
|June 9
|Dividend Rs 42
|-
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|June 9
|Interim dividend Rs 13
|June 10
|Mukand Engineers
|June 9
|Amalgamation
|June 10
|PFC
|June 9
|Final dividend Re 1.25
|June 10
|Quess Corp
|June 9
|Interim dividend Rs 4
|June 10
|Silver Touch Tech
|June 9
|Interim dividend Re 0.5
|June 10
|SMC Global Securities
|June 9
|Final dividend Re 1.2
|-
|Tata Consumer
|June 9
|Final dividend Rs 6.05
|-
|Transcorp International
|June 9
|Dividend Re 0.1
|-
|Voltas
|June 9
|Final dividend Rs 5.5
|-
|Welspun Corp
|June 9
|Dividend Rs 5
|June 10
|CEAT
|June 10
|Final dividend Rs 3
|June 13
|LKP Finance
|June 10
|Final dividend Rs 3
|-
|LKP Securities
|June 10
|Final dividend Re 0.3
|-
|Sadhna Broadcast
|June 10
|Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1
|June 13
|Sagarsoft (India)
|June 10
|Dividend Rs 3
|-
|Shree Digvijay Cement
|June 10
|Final dividend Rs 2
|June 13
|Tata Communications
|June 10
|Final dividend Rs 20.7
|-