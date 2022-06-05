D-Street Week Ahead: RBI policy, macro data, FII flows likely to influence market

The outcome of deliberations at the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) — the first scheduled review since its surprise rate hike on May 4 — will take centrestage on Dalal Street this week. With the earnings season now behind, the focus is also likely to shift to global cues and institutional flows.

The week that was

Last week, Indian equity benchmarks rose around 1.5 percent each, though the banking index moved into the red following to back-to-back weekly gains.

Positive domestic cues in the form of strong GST collections, reassuring PMI data and easing FII outflows supported the market, though elevated crude oil rates kept the upside in check, according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The continuous rise in crude oil prices due to the EU’s decision to partially ban Russian oil hindered the global markets. However, the lack of confidence in the domestic market resulted in a sell-off towards the closing hours of the week driven by concerns over central bank policy... If the central banks decide on stringent policy tightening, the market mood can swing to bearish," he said.

The road ahead

A breakout from key resistance territory is just around the corner, in continuation of its bullish short-term trend, though there is no substantial proof that the corrective phase is over, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

"We recommend traders to retain a mildly bullish to cautious perspective and use a stock-specific buy-on-dips strategy," said Shah, who sees immediate resistance at 17,400.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning June 6:

GLOBAL CUES

Date US Europe Asia June 6 UK car sales data China services PMI data June 7 Trade data Eurozone construction PMI data, UK services PMI data, Germany factory orders data Japan household spending data June 8 Crude oil stockpiles Eurozone GDP and employment data, UK construction PMI data, Germany factory output data Japan GDP data June 9 Jobs data ECB rate decision June 10 Inflation data China inflation data

DOMESTIC CUES

Macroeconomic data

The outcome of the RBI's scheduled bi-monthly review is due on Wednesday, June 8. This is the first review after the central bank's surprise move to hike the repo rate — the key interest rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — by 40 basis points on May 4.

Data on factory output — gauged by the Index of Industrial Production — is due on June 10.

FII activity

Institutional money flows will stay on investors' radar, as foreign investors remain net sellers of Indian shares whereas domestic investors continue to be net buyers.

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs

6,654 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases to the tune of Rs 6,845 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Corporate action