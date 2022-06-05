Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homemarket News

D-Street Week Ahead: RBI policy, macro data, FII flows likely to influence market

D-Street Week Ahead: RBI policy, macro data, FII flows likely to influence market

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Mini

All eyes will be on the RBI's scheduled bi-monthly review, after the central bank's MPC surprised the Street with a 40-bps hike in the repo rate on May 4. Besides, macroeconomic data and foreign fund flows will also be on investors' radar.

D-Street Week Ahead: RBI policy, macro data, FII flows likely to influence market
The outcome of deliberations at the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) — the first scheduled review since its surprise rate hike on May 4 — will take centrestage on Dalal Street this week. With the earnings season now behind, the focus is also likely to shift to global cues and institutional flows.
The week that was
Last week, Indian equity benchmarks rose around 1.5 percent each, though the banking index moved into the red following to back-to-back weekly gains.
Positive domestic cues in the form of strong GST collections, reassuring PMI data and easing FII outflows supported the market, though elevated crude oil rates kept the upside in check, according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
 
"The continuous rise in crude oil prices due to the EU’s decision to partially ban Russian oil hindered the global markets. However, the lack of confidence in the domestic market resulted in a sell-off towards the closing hours of the week driven by concerns over central bank policy... If the central banks decide on stringent policy tightening, the market mood can swing to bearish," he said.
The road ahead
A breakout from key resistance territory is just around the corner, in continuation of its bullish short-term trend, though there is no substantial proof that the corrective phase is over, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.
"We recommend traders to retain a mildly bullish to cautious perspective and use a stock-specific buy-on-dips strategy," said Shah, who sees immediate resistance at 17,400.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning June 6:
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
June 6UK car sales dataChina services PMI data
June 7Trade dataEurozone construction PMI data, UK services PMI data, Germany factory orders dataJapan household spending data
June 8Crude oil stockpilesEurozone GDP and employment data, UK construction PMI data, Germany factory output dataJapan GDP data
June 9Jobs dataECB rate decision
June 10Inflation dataChina inflation data
DOMESTIC CUES
Macroeconomic data
The outcome of the RBI's scheduled bi-monthly review is due on Wednesday, June 8. This is the first review after the central bank's surprise move to hike the repo rate — the key interest rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — by 40 basis points on May 4.
Data on factory output — gauged by the Index of Industrial Production — is due on June 10.
FII activity
Institutional money flows will stay on investors' radar, as foreign investors remain net sellers of Indian shares whereas domestic investors continue to be net buyers.
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs
6,654 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases to the tune of Rs 6,845 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Gallantt IspatJune 6AmalgamationJune 7
Apcotex IndustriesJune 6Final dividend Rs 3-
Aurobindo PharmaJune 6Interim dividend Rs 4.5June 7
Faze ThreeJune 6Interim dividend Re 0.5June 7
INEOS Styrolution IndiaJune 6Interim dividend Rs 105June 7
MM ForgingsJune 6Interim dividend Rs 6June 7
NINtec SystemsJune 6Bonus issue 1:2June 7
RallisJune 6Final dividend Rs 3-
Varun BeveragesJune 6Bonus issue 1:2June 7
Satyam Silk MillsJune 6Right IssueJune 6
AAR Commercial CompanyJune 7AmalgamationJune 7
General Insurance CorporationJune 7Interim dividend Rs 2.25June 8
Pearl Global IndustriesJune 7Interim dividend Rs 5June 8
GG EngineeringJune 8Stock split from Rs 2 to Re 1June 9
Jagsonpal PharmaJune 8EGM-
Kansai NerolacJune 8Final dividend Re 1-
Asian PaintsJune 9Final dividend Rs 15.5June 10
Asian GranitoJune 9Final dividend Re 0.7June 10
AU Small Finance BankJune 9Bonus issue 1:1June 10
Craftsman AutomationJune 9Dividend Rs 3.75-
Elecon EngineeringJune 9Final dividend Re 1June 10
Elecon EngineeringJune 9Special dividend Re 0.4June 10
HDFC AMCJune 9Dividend Rs 42-
India Motor Parts & AccessoriesJune 9Interim dividend Rs 13June 10
Mukand EngineersJune 9AmalgamationJune 10
PFCJune 9Final dividend Re 1.25June 10
Quess CorpJune 9Interim dividend Rs 4June 10
Silver Touch TechJune 9Interim dividend Re 0.5June 10
SMC Global SecuritiesJune 9Final dividend Re 1.2-
Tata ConsumerJune 9Final dividend Rs 6.05-
Transcorp InternationalJune 9Dividend Re 0.1-
VoltasJune 9Final dividend Rs 5.5-
Welspun CorpJune 9Dividend Rs 5June 10
CEATJune 10Final dividend Rs 3June 13
LKP FinanceJune 10Final dividend Rs 3-
LKP SecuritiesJune 10Final dividend Re 0.3-
Sadhna BroadcastJune 10Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1June 13
Sagarsoft (India)June 10Dividend Rs 3-
Shree Digvijay CementJune 10Final dividend Rs 2June 13
Tata CommunicationsJune 10Final dividend Rs 20.7-
Tags
Next Article

Trade setup for June 6: Can Nifty50 take out key resistance at 16,800 anytime soon?

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More