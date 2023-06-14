KEC International shares hit fresh 52-week high on bagging orders worth Rs 1,373 crore

Shares of KEC International were trading at Rs 565 apiece, up 2.43 percent, on BSE at 10:47 AM.

Shares of KEC International Ltd surged over 6 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 586 apiece on BSE after the infrastructure EPC major secured new orders worth Rs 1,373 crore across various businesses. In a disclosure to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, the RPG Group company said it bagged orders for railways vertical, transmission and distribution (T&D), cable, and civil businesses.

The company 's transmission and distribution vertical has received orders for T&D projects in India and the United States. This includes a 400 KV transmission line order in India, a supply of towers in India and the US, supply of towers, hardware, and poles in America secured by the subsidiary, SAE Towers.

The company has bagged orders for various types of cables in India and overseas, besides its civil business received contracts for the residential and commercial building segments in India.

The railway segment of the company secured orders in the tech-enabled conventional and emerging segments in India.

The orders included signaling and telecommunication for automatic block signaling (ABS) system, 2 x 25 KV overhead electrification (OHE), and associated works for speed upgradation.

Earlier this month, KEC International , the country's second-largest electric power transmission tower manufacturer, secured two significant orders totaling Rs 600 crore for its Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), also known as Kavach.

The recent tragic collision involving the Coromandel Express train in Odisha has sparked increased attention and urgency for the implementation of TCAS systems.

Shares of KEC International were trading at Rs 565 apiece, up 2.43 percent, on BSE at 10:47 AM.