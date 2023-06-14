CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsKEC International shares hit fresh 52 week high on bagging orders worth Rs 1,373 crore

KEC International shares hit fresh 52-week high on bagging orders worth Rs 1,373 crore

KEC International shares hit fresh 52-week high on bagging orders worth Rs 1,373 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 2:28:10 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of KEC International were trading at Rs 565 apiece, up 2.43 percent, on BSE at 10:47 AM.

Shares of KEC International Ltd surged over 6 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 586 apiece on BSE after the infrastructure EPC major secured new orders worth Rs 1,373 crore across various businesses. In a disclosure to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, the RPG Group company said it bagged orders for railways vertical, transmission and distribution (T&D), cable, and civil businesses.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company's transmission and distribution vertical has received orders for T&D projects in India and the United States. This includes a 400 KV transmission line order in India, a supply of towers in India and the US, supply of towers, hardware, and poles in America secured by the subsidiary, SAE Towers.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X