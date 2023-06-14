KEC International shares hit fresh 52-week high on bagging orders worth Rs 1,373 crore

Shares of KEC International were trading at Rs 565 apiece, up 2.43 percent, on BSE at 10:47 AM.

Shares of KEC International Ltd surged over 6 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 586 apiece on BSE after the infrastructure EPC major secured new orders worth Rs 1,373 crore across various businesses. In a disclosure to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, the RPG Group company said it bagged orders for railways vertical, transmission and distribution (T&D), cable, and civil businesses.

