Kaynes Technology IPO Share allotment: Here is how to check your status

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 530 crore worth shares and an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and shareholders to the tune of Rs 327 crore.

The allotment of shares for Mysore-based Kaynes Technology will take place on Thursday, November 17.

Bidders who are awaiting their share allocation can check their application status on the BSE website and the website of its official registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

How to check share allotment status

- Investors can check the share allotment status through BSE website-bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the official website of Link Intime India -

- After logging in to the BSE website enter your application number

- Enter PAN details and click the submit button. The share allotment details will appear on your screen.

Shares will list on the bourses on November 22. The IPO of Kaynes Technologies was open between November 10 - November 14. It had a fresh issue of Rs 530 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 327 crore.

The offer was subscribed 34.16 times during the three-day period. It received bids for over 35 crore shares compared to the 1.04 crore shares on offer.

The list of anchor investors includes Nomura, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Tata MF, HDFC MF, and WhiteOak Capital.

Kaynes Technology offers end-to-end and IoT solutions, and is an integrated electronics manufacturing player. It has capabilities across the entire spectrum of Electronics system and design manufacturing (ESDM) companies.

As per reports earlier on Thursday morning, the grey market premium for the shares is as high as Rs 120, indicating that the shares may list at a substantial premium to its IPO price of Rs 587.