Karvy Stock Broking indulged in activities that were never allowed, says Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi

Updated : November 27, 2019 05:49 PM IST

The comments from the regulator's chairman Ajay Tyagi come days after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) banned Karvy, with immediate effect, for selling client stocks pledged with it through associated entities.
