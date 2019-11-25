Karvy fraud saga and its impact on Dalal Street, explained

With the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) banning Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) from taking new orders and executing trades, the effect of the fraud saga is being felt across trading circles. While the ban is directed only at Karvy, the regulator may end up taking strict measures such as barring brokers from offering clearing and settlement services.

If such a measure is taken by the regulator, it could definitely have a far-reaching impact on brokers across the Indian market. Here is a look at the entire saga that may reshape India’s trading sector altogether.

What happened

The entire issue began after clients of Karvy reached out to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier in the year to complain that the firm defaulted on payments. Later, Sebi banned Karvy from taking new clients and executing trades over allegations of misusing client securities. Sebi said the unauthorised use of clients' funds creates a serious doubt over the conduct and integrity of KSBL. The defaults are to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore and in an ex-parte order, Sebi has directed that pending forensic audit, KSBL is prohibited from taking new clients with respect to its stockbroking activities.

What did Karvy do

A preliminary report to Sebi on the non-compliances observed with respect to the pledging/misuse of client securities by KSBL. NSE has also stated that a detailed report in the matter will be submitted shortly.

KSBL has sold excess securities (securities not available in DP account) to the tune of Rs 485 crore through nine related clients till May 31, 2019. Further, KSBL has also transferred excess securities to six out of these nine related clients to the tune of Rs 162 crore till May 31, 2019.

On subsequent verification, it was observed that securities worth Rs 257.08 crore, pledged on behalf of four clients out of the aforesaid nine clients, were unpledged between June 1, 2019, and August 22, 2019, and securities worth of Rs 217.85 crore was recovered by KSBL from four out of the nine client accounts.

KSBL has also purchased securities in five out of the nine client accounts amounting to Rs 228.07 crore during the period from June 1, 2019, to September 8, 2019. KSBL had undertaken the recovery/purchase of securities to recoup the securities shortfall.

Prima facie, a net amount of Rs 1,096 crore has been transferred by KSBL to its group company, i.e. Karvy Realty Private Limited, between April 1, 2016, and October 19, 2019.

Why is it important

This is one of the biggest cases of broker defaults in the equity segment and despite numerous regulations, the fact remains that clients' money and securities were brazenly misused for its own purposes by KSBL.

The development also highlights how easy it is for firms and traders operating in the Indian market to misuse their clients' money and securities for their own interest and profit.

What could happen next

Early indications suggest that Sebi’s response will not be limited to the actions that are taken against Karvy. According to reports, the market regulator is exploring the prospects of barring brokers from offering clearing and settlement services. The regulator is considering the shifting of the custody of client collateral, settlement and clearing of trades to well-capitalised bank custodians.

If such an action is taken, it will not only sent a clear message to the Dalal Street but also lead to the setting up of a foolproof system that would alert people to any malpractices from brokers.