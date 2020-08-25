Kalyan Jewellers to launch the largest IPO in its sector: Key things to know

Kerala based Kalyan Jewellers is set to issue Rs 1,750-crore initial public offering (IPO), the largest IPO in its sector. The company has filed its offer document with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The timeline, issue size, and price band have yet to be ascertained.

The development came at a time when gold stocks are witnessing positive response from investors as they move towards the safe haven amid the volatility.

The issue consists of a fresh fundraise of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 750 crore secondary share sale by promoter TS Kalyanaraman and private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Here are the key things to know about the IPO:

1) Of the Rs 1,750 crore, the company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore by issuing new shares to fund its working capital and for other corporate purposes.

2) Of the remaining Rs 750 crore, promoter T.S. Kalyanaraman will sell shares worth Rs 250 crore and private equity firm Warburg Pincus, which holds a 24 percent stake in the company, will sell shares worth Rs 500 crore.

3) Axis Capital, Citibank, ICICI Securities, SBI Caps, and BOB Capital Markets are the investment bankers selected to handle the IPO.

4) The fresh capital will be utilized towards funding working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes, said the draft red herring prospectus.

5) Started in 1993 with a single showroom in Kerala, the company now has 107 stores in India and 30 showrooms in the Middle East.

"Our total showrooms have increased from 77 as of March 31, 2015, to 137 showrooms as of June 30, 2020, and we intend to continue to open additional showrooms as we expect a significant opportunity for further penetration in our existing markets as well as in new markets, primarily in India," the company said in its prospectus.

6) In FY20, the company's revenue came in at Rs 10,100 crore. 78.19 percent of this revenue was from India while 21.8 percent from the Middle East stores. It reported a net profit of Rs 142.2 crore in FY20 as against a net loss of Rs 4.8 crore in the previous year.