Market Kalyan Jewellers to launch the largest IPO in its sector: Key things to know Updated : August 25, 2020 01:15 PM IST The timeline, issue size and price band have yet to be ascertained. The issue consists of a fresh fundraise of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 750 crore secondary share sale by promoter TS Kalyanaraman and private equity firm Warburg Pincus.