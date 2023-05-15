Kalyan Jewellers Q4 net profit dips, margin pressure seen; co announces dividend

The EBITDA came in at Rs 256.7 crore, up 17.5 percent on-year, while margins were flat at 7.6 percent YoY. The stock was trading 2.12 percent lower at Rs 106.35 apiece in today's trade

Kalyan Jewellers on Monday reported a 1.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 71 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company reported a net profit of Rs 72 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 paise, which is 5 percent per equity share of Rs 10 each, for fiscal 2023.

The firm clocked a 18.4 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 3,381.8 crore during the quarter under review, which stood at Rs 2,857 crore in the year-ago period. Its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) were recorded at Rs 256.7 crore, up 17.5 percent compared to Rs 218.5 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Margins were flat at 7.6 percent on-year.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers were trading 2.12 percent lower at Rs 106.35 apiece in today's trade. It opened at Rs 109.30 and went on to hit an intra-day high and low of Rs 111.45 and Rs 104, respectively. The stock rose 3 percent in the last 6 months, while it fell 15 percent on a year-to-date basis.

According to Bloomberg, the company has six 'buy' calls, zero 'hold' and zero 'sell' calls. The 12-month consensus target price on the stock is Rs 156.50, which indicates a 47 percent upside.