Kalyan Jewellers Q4 net profit dips, margin pressure seen; co announces dividend

The EBITDA came in at Rs 256.7 crore, up 17.5 percent on-year, while margins were flat at 7.6 percent YoY. The stock was trading 2.12 percent lower at Rs 106.35 apiece in today's trade

Kalyan Jewellers on Monday reported a 1.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 71 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company reported a net profit of Rs 72 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 paise, which is 5 percent per equity share of Rs 10 each, for fiscal 2023.

