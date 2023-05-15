English
Kalyan Jewellers Q4 net profit dips, margin pressure seen; co announces dividend

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 net profit dips, margin pressure seen; co announces dividend
By Meghna Sen  May 15, 2023 2:38:27 PM IST (Updated)

The EBITDA came in at Rs 256.7 crore, up 17.5 percent on-year, while margins were flat at 7.6 percent YoY. The stock was trading 2.12 percent lower at Rs 106.35 apiece in today's trade

Kalyan Jewellers on Monday reported a 1.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 71 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company reported a net profit of Rs 72 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 paise, which is 5 percent per equity share of Rs 10 each, for fiscal 2023.

The firm clocked a 18.4 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 3,381.8 crore during the quarter under review, which stood at Rs 2,857 crore in the year-ago period. Its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) were recorded at Rs 256.7 crore, up 17.5 percent compared to Rs 218.5 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.
