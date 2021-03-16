  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens: Key things to know before subscribing

Updated : March 16, 2021 10:04 AM IST

The issue, which will close on March 18, aims to raise Rs 1,175 crore through the IPO.
The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 86-87 per share.
The IPO comprises of issuance of fresh equity up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore.
Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens: Key things to know before subscribing
Published : March 16, 2021 10:04 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 27% so far on day 1; retail portion booked 44%

Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 27% so far on day 1; retail portion booked 44%

Craftsman Automation IPO subscribed 55% on day 1; retail portion booked 1.06 times

Craftsman Automation IPO subscribed 55% on day 1; retail portion booked 1.06 times

US assures aid to Hyderabad-based Biological E to supply 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses

US assures aid to Hyderabad-based Biological E to supply 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement