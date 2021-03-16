Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens: Key things to know before subscribing Updated : March 16, 2021 10:04 AM IST The issue, which will close on March 18, aims to raise Rs 1,175 crore through the IPO. The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 86-87 per share. The IPO comprises of issuance of fresh equity up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore. Published : March 16, 2021 10:04 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply