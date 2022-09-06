Kalpataru Power gains after securing orders worth Rs 1,345 crore

For the April-June quarter, Kalpataru Power’s consolidated net profit rose by about 13 percent to Rs 88 crore as compared to Rs 78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The rise in profit was mainly driven by high income.

Buy / Sell Kalpataru Power share TRADE

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission climbed over 7 percent after the company and its international subsidiaries secured new orders worth Rs 1,345 crore. At 10:17 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 431, a rise of 7.1 percent from the previous close on the BSE. The shares of Kalpataru Power are just 3.1 percent away from touching its 52-week-high of Rs 437.

Mentioning the order's details in a regulatory filing, the company said it received orders in the transmission and distribution business in India and overseas markets. It has also secured orders in joint ventures for pipeline laying work and metro rail electrification in India.

“The order wins in the T&D and pipeline business help us to further consolidate our order book and establish leadership in key markets. The second metro rail electrification order strengthens our railways business in new and emerging infrastructure segments. These orders and the existing order book reaffirm our confidence to achieve targeted growth going forward,” said Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL.

For the April-June quarter, Kalpataru Power’s consolidated net profit rose by about 13 percent to Rs 88 crore as compared to Rs 78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The rise in profit was mainly driven by high income.

The company's total quarterly income stood at Rs 3,691 crore compared to Rs 3,218 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Kalpataru Power is among India's leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies.