This analyst explains why he recommends buying Kajaria Ceramics and selling Persistent Systems

Aditya Agarwala's recommendations provide investors with a comprehensive view of the market, covering both sell and buy opportunities.

Aditya Agarwala, an expert from Invest4edu, recently shared insights on two stock recommendations during an interview with CNBC-TV18. His analysis covered both sell and buy recommendations, focusing on two prominent companies from different sectors.

Starting with the sell recommendation, Agarwala pointed out that Persistent Systems , a company operating in the IT space, is showing signs of weakness. In fact, he believes that the entire IT pack is experiencing a slight decline. Considering this bearish outlook, Agarwala suggested selling Persistent Systems at its current levels. He set a target price range of Rs 4,550-4,500 and advised placing a stop loss at Rs 4,700 to mitigate potential losses.

It is worth noting that the stock has witnessed a decline of over 6 percent in the last month, adding further weight to Agarwala's recommendation.

Agarwala expressed a bullish sentiment towards Kajaria Ceramics , emphasising its consistent outperformance in the market. According to him, Kajaria Ceramics has been consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, showcasing a strong and positive trend.

Considering the current market conditions, Agarwala suggested that investors can take a long position on this stock. He highlighted the robustness of the charts and encouraging volumes as favourable indicators. Agarwala set a target price of Rs 1,400 on the upside, with a stop loss at Rs 1,250 on the downside to managing risks.

It is noteworthy that Kajaria Ceramics has gained over 2 percent in the past month, further supporting Agarwala's positive outlook.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.