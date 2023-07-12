This analyst explains why he recommends buying Kajaria Ceramics and selling Persistent Systems

2 Min Read
Aditya Agarwala's recommendations provide investors with a comprehensive view of the market, covering both sell and buy opportunities.
Aditya Agarwala, an expert from Invest4edu, recently shared insights on two stock recommendations during an interview with CNBC-TV18. His analysis covered both sell and buy recommendations, focusing on two prominent companies from different sectors.
Starting with the sell recommendation, Agarwala pointed out that Persistent Systems, a company operating in the IT space, is showing signs of weakness. In fact, he believes that the entire IT pack is experiencing a slight decline. Considering this bearish outlook, Agarwala suggested selling Persistent Systems at its current levels. He set a target price range of Rs 4,550-4,500 and advised placing a stop loss at Rs 4,700 to mitigate potential losses.