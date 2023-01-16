English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

Just Dial shares rise over 10% as it posts 3X net profit increase in third quarter

Just Dial shares rise over 10% as it posts 3X net profit increase in third quarter

Just Dial shares rise over 10% as it posts 3X net profit increase in third quarter
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Jan 16, 2023 10:05:31 AM IST (Published)

Just Dial said that total traffic of unique visitors for the quarter increased by 9.8 percent from the the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and came at Rs 15.68 crore. As per the company the 85.5 percent traffic comes from mobile platforms, 10.9 percent from desktop and PC, and 3.6 percent from its voice platform.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Just Dial share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

IST11 Min(s) Read

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

IST2 Min(s) Read

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read


Shares of Justdial soared over 10 percent after the local search platform on Friday released its financial earnings results for the October-December quarter and reported a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit.
The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 75.32 crore up 287 percent from Rs 19.4 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. On a quarterly basis, the profit rose 44.2 percent.
At 09:32 am shares of Just Dial are at Rs 639.9 up 9.37 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
Just Dial's net revenue from operations was up 39.32 percent to Rs 221.37 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 158.89 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The company’s total expenses were at Rs 204.92 crore, up 25.67 percent during the quarter.
Also read: Just Dial shares surge nearly 14%; here's what's boosting the stock
Just Dial said that the total traffic of unique visitors for the quarter increased by 9.8 percent from the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and came at Rs 15.68 crore. As per the company, 85.5 percent of traffic comes from mobile platforms, 10.9 percent from desktop and PC, and 3.6 percent from its voice platform.
Moreover, Dinesh Taluja and Anshuman Thakur have been appointed as additional directors to Just Dial's board.
Also read: Just Dial promoter Reliance Retail to sell 2% stake to meet regulatory norms
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Just Dial

Previous Article

Avenue Supermarts sees downgrades after margin falls to seven-quarter low

Next Article

The five midcap IT stocks that may give 50-100% returns according to Macquarie

X