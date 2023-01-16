Just Dial said that total traffic of unique visitors for the quarter increased by 9.8 percent from the the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and came at Rs 15.68 crore. As per the company the 85.5 percent traffic comes from mobile platforms, 10.9 percent from desktop and PC, and 3.6 percent from its voice platform.

Shares of Justdial soared over 10 percent after the local search platform on Friday released its financial earnings results for the October-December quarter and reported a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit.

The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 75.32 crore up 287 percent from Rs 19.4 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. On a quarterly basis, the profit rose 44.2 percent.

At 09:32 am shares of Just Dial are at Rs 639.9 up 9.37 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Just Dial's net revenue from operations was up 39.32 percent to Rs 221.37 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 158.89 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company’s total expenses were at Rs 204.92 crore, up 25.67 percent during the quarter.

Just Dial said that the total traffic of unique visitors for the quarter increased by 9.8 percent from the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and came at Rs 15.68 crore. As per the company, 85.5 percent of traffic comes from mobile platforms, 10.9 percent from desktop and PC, and 3.6 percent from its voice platform.

Moreover, Dinesh Taluja and Anshuman Thakur have been appointed as additional directors to Just Dial's board.