Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO to open on September 6 — what are GMP signals ahead of subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of multispecialty hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will open for subscription on September 6 and the issue will close on September 8. The bidding for anchor investors will open later today, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

According to market analysts, shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are commanding a premium of Rs 218 ahead of the issue opening in the unlisted market.

The grey market is an unofficial market wherein the IPO shares can be bought and sold till the listing.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will sell its shares in the range of Rs 695-735 apiece, and investors can bid for a minimum of 20 shares in one lot and in multiples thereafter.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 44.5 lakh equity shares by promoter group entities and other shareholders.

Under the OFS, Devang Vasantlal Gandhi will offload up to 12.5 lakh equity shares, Devang Gandhi jointly with Neeta Gandhi will sell 9 lakh equity shares. Other selling shareholders include Nitin Thakker, Anuradha Ramesh Modi, Bhaskar P Shah, Rajeshwari Capital Market, Vadapatra Sayee Raghavan, Sangeeta Ravat jointly with Hasmukh Ravat.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to retire debt. Besides, funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About 50 percent of the issue has been set aside for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the rest 35 percent for retail investors.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue while and KFin Technologies is the registrar.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both — NSE and BSE.

Company overview

For the year ending March this year, the firm has recorded a revenue of Rs 892.5 crore and a net profit of Rs 72.9 in the same period.

The hospital chain operates in Thane, Pune, and Indore under the "Jupiter" brand with a total bed capacity of 1,194 as of December 2022.

Jupiter Hospital, which has a strategic focus on the Western India healthcare market, is in the process of developing a multispecialty hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra, which is being designed to accommodate over 500 beds.