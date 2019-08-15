Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
June quarter earnings: Financials hold fort in an otherwise slow quarter

Updated : August 15, 2019 02:36 PM IST

The June quarter for Nifty50 companies continued to be muted witnessing an impact of weak demand, slow private sector capital expenditure, liquidity tightness, and global trade issues.
Of the Nifty 50 companies, eight have reported numbers above expectation, 11 have reported results in-line with expectation, 15 have reported a mixed set of numbers and 16 have reported numbers below estimates, said a report by Centrum Broking.
The report notes that the BFSI segment has been a clear driver for this quarterâ€™s earnings, helped by low base effect of previous years.
