June quarter earnings: Financials hold fort in an otherwise slow quarter
Updated : August 15, 2019 02:36 PM IST
The June quarter for Nifty50 companies continued to be muted witnessing an impact of weak demand, slow private sector capital expenditure, liquidity tightness, and global trade issues.
Of the Nifty 50 companies, eight have reported numbers above expectation, 11 have reported results in-line with expectation, 15 have reported a mixed set of numbers and 16 have reported numbers below estimates, said a report by Centrum Broking.
The report notes that the BFSI segment has been a clear driver for this quarterâ€™s earnings, helped by low base effect of previous years.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more