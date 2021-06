June auto sales data will be released on Thursday and ahead of that, most brokerages are expecting good sales this time around. Enquiries have picked up in June as dealerships opened up.

The passenger vehicles segment could gain the most because of the rise in personal mobility.

According to Nomura’s estimates, on a month-on-month basis, Maruti is expected to see a 217 percent jump and about 1.48 lakh units versus about 46,000 in May.

Bajaj Auto as well is going to see a good growth of 27 percent month-on-month basis because of the boost in exports. So, 3.44 lakhs is what Nomura is working with.

Ashok Leyland sales are expected to double on a year-on-year basis and improve for the 12th straight month on a month-on-month basis.