Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 profit more than halves to Rs 47 cr amid high inflation; dividend declared

By Meghna Sen  May 17, 2023 2:07:12 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks were trading 1.79 percent higher at Rs 475.05 apiece today. The company's board has recommended a dividend of Re 1.2 per share — a 60 percent dividend given the face value of Rs 2 per share.

Food service company Jubilant Foodworks posted a 59 percent year-on-year fall in standalone net profit at Rs 47.5 crore for the three months ended March 2023 (Q4FY23). The same was Rs 116 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The profit figure was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 70 crore. Shares of the prominent pizza maker were trading 1.79 percent higher at Rs 475.05 apiece on Wednesday.

The operator of Domino's in India saw a 8 percent growth in revenue from operations at Rs 1,252 crore, as compared to to Rs 1,158 crore in the year-ago period. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, analysts anticipate a revenue growth of around 9 percent, amounting to approximately Rs 1,250 crore.
