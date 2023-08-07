CNBC TV18
Technical stock picks | Jubilant FoodWorks, Info Edge, Tata Consumer and Gujarat Gas on the radar

Technical stock picks | Jubilant FoodWorks, Info Edge, Tata Consumer and Gujarat Gas on the radar

2 Min Read
By Sonia Shenoy  Aug 7, 2023 9:22:07 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Jubilant FoodWorks. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 505 for an upside target of Rs 540. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Info Edge with a stop loss of Rs 4,785 for an upside target Rs 5,100. The stock is up more than 11 percent over the last month.
Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 840 for a downside target of Rs 810. Shares have remained flat over the last month.
Gujarat Gas is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 430 and a stop loss of Rs 460. The stock has declined more than 5 percent in the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Britannia Industries. The stock has fallen but it is still finding support. The support is at Rs 4,700. He advises traders to consider buying Britannia with Rs 4,700 as a stop loss. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.
Sukhani's intraday short is on Maruti. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 9,470. Shares of Maruti are down more than 3 percent over the last month.
Max Financial is another intraday short from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 785. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Divi’s Laboratories. The stock gives a very attractive possibility that it will breakout on the upside. Consider buying this stock with an anticipation. He advises a stop loss of Rs 3,650. Shares are up more than 2 percent over the last month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
