This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on JSW Steel, SAIL

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on JSW Steel. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 792 for an upside target of Rs 840. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) with a stop loss of Rs 88 for an upside target Rs 95. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 4,675 for a downside target of Rs 4,450. Shares have gained more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Tata Steel. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 112 and a target of Rs 120. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Escorts Kubota is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 2,340 with a target of Rs 2,375. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 970 and a price target of Rs 1,020-1,025 on the upside. The stock was up more than 1 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 4,970 and for an upside target of Rs 5,200. Shares are up more than 3 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.