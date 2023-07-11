This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on JSW Steel, SAIL

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

Live TV

Loading...

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on JSW Steel. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 792 for an upside target of Rs 840. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) with a stop loss of Rs 88 for an upside target Rs 95. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.