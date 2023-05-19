JSW Steel Q4 Results: Net profit rises 12%, beats Street estimates; dividend declared

Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed 0.23 percent higher at Rs 693.65 apiece in Friday's trade. The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.40 per equity share for fiscal 2022-2023
JSW Steel, a flagship company of the JSW Group, on Thursday reported a 12 percent increase in net profit at Rs 3,741 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4FY23) ended March 2023 as compared to Rs 3,343 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit figure was much higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 2,110 crore.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations, on a consolidated basis, was flat at Rs 46,962 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 46,895 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.40 per equity share for fiscal 2022-2023. The total outflow on account of equity dividend will be Rs 822 crore.
Shares of JSW Steel Limited closed 0.23 percent higher at Rs 693.65 apiece in Friday's trade.
First Published: May 19, 2023 4:12 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Expenses in mutual fund schemes set to go down with new Sebi proposals
May 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Sebi proposes uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds — experts express mix of optimism and caution
May 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Almost all employees in India are looking for a new job, finds Michael Page report
May 19, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World View: Syria back in Arab League — dawn after long cold nights in the crises-hit nation
May 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read