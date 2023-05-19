JSW Steel Q4 Results: Net profit rises 12%, beats Street estimates; dividend declared

Shares of JSW Steel Ltd closed 0.23 percent higher at Rs 693.65 apiece in Friday's trade. The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.40 per equity share for fiscal 2022-2023

JSW Steel, a flagship company of the JSW Group, on Thursday reported a 12 percent increase in net profit at Rs 3,741 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4FY23) ended March 2023 as compared to Rs 3,343 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit figure was much higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 2,110 crore.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations, on a consolidated basis, was flat at Rs 46,962 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 46,895 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.40 per equity share for fiscal 2022-2023. The total outflow on account of equity dividend will be Rs 822 crore.