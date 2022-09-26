JSW Steel, Hindalco, ICICI Prudencial and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Asmita Pant

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are opened in the red on Monday tracking weakness across global markets, as concerns remain about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and about the strength of the world economy.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Bandhan Bank for a target of Rs 262 with a stop loss at Rs 285

Sell GNFC for a target of Rs 635 with a stop loss at Rs 682

Sell Chambal Fertilisers for a target of Rs 312 with a stop loss at Rs 336

Sell JSW Steel for a target of Rs 630 with a stop loss at Rs 680

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 3,230

Sell Godrej Consumer Products Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 900

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 405

Sell ICICI Prudencial with a stop loss at Rs 556