    Homemarket News

    JSW Steel, Hindalco, ICICI Prudencial and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are opened in the red on Monday tracking weakness across global markets, as concerns remain about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and about the strength of the world economy.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Sell Bandhan Bank for a target of Rs 262 with a stop loss at Rs 285
    Sell GNFC for a target of Rs 635 with a stop loss at Rs 682
    Sell Chambal Fertilisers for a target of Rs 312 with a stop loss at Rs 336
    Sell JSW Steel for a target of Rs 630 with a stop loss at Rs 680
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 3,230
    Sell Godrej Consumer Products Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 900
    Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 405
    Sell ICICI Prudencial with a stop loss at Rs 556
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
