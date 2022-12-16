JSW Infrastructure to file IPO papers by February 2023

JSW Infrastructure which counts itself to be one of the top 5 port companies in the country has appointed JM Financial as the lead banker to its initial public offer (IPO).

CNBC-TV18 learns that the company is in the process of appointing more investment bankers as far as the IPO is concerned. Also, JSW Infra is looking to file the IPO DRHP with Sebi by February 2023 and launch its IPO by May 2023.

The company is likely to raise about Rs 3,000 crore through the IPO which would entail an equity issuance of 10 percent and would value JSW Infra at about Rs 30,000 crore. The entire IPO is a fresh issue and so the entire money will come into the company.

CNBC-TV18 has written to JSW Infra about the development, but a response from the company is still awaited.