English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsJPMorgan says India to still outperform emerging market peers despite high valuations
market | Feb 9, 2023 1:58 PM IST

JPMorgan says India to still outperform emerging market peers despite high valuations

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   Feb 9, 2023 1:58 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Mookim, Strategists and Head of India Equity Research at JP Morgan India said that India to still outperform emerging market peers despite high valuations.

JPMorgan India said that Indian equity market outperformed emerging markets last year handsomely by doing virtually nothing. The index delivered 4.8 percent returns in rupee terms that was negative in dollars, yet it outperformed because North Asia was doing poorly.

Recommended Articles

View All
Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

Feb 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Mookim, Strategists and Head of India Equity Research at JP Morgan India said that India to still outperform emerging market peers despite high valuations.
He said, “India is now on track with S&P in dollar terms, but we still retain significant outperformance over the EM index. So, it is possible that India treads water for a little bit longer.”
Also Read | JPMorgan India expects further weakness in IT stocks, earnings downgrade
Mookim highlighted that the Chinese economic data is expected to remain strong over the next few months. However, he also noted that analyst forecasts for earnings are still quite high.
When it comes to sectors, Mookim believes that financials and banks are still the only areas that make sense on a discounted cash flow (DCF) basis. He also commented on the high multiples for both the Indian market and its corporates.
He said, “Financials and banks remain the only sector in India, which makes sense on a DCF. So, if you were to model the top 200-300 stocks, it’s largely the financials which makes sense on a value screen.”
Also Read | Banks did not lend to Adani based on share value, says India's regulator
Given these factors, Mookim recommends that investors move their portfolios into large, liquid names and exercise caution when it comes to smaller names in India. He also doesn't anticipate much higher rate increases and believes that we are at the peak of a tightening cycle.
Mookim also noted that it appears that rate cuts in the US are being priced into the market. As such, he urged investors to remain vigilant and carefully consider their investment strategies considering these developments.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X