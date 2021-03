JPMorgan has given an ‘overweight’ rating on Bajaj Auto, stating that the company’s business model warrants a better valuation multiple. The brokerage firm has set a price target of Rs 4,400 for the stock.

On March 18, Bajaj Auto amended its dividend distribution policy. As per the revised policy, dividend distribution would be up to 90 percent if the surplus cash is over Rs 15,000 crore. Before the amendment, the distribution policy was around 50 percent of profits after tax on standalone financials to the extent possible.

The JPMorgan note said that the dividend payout up to 90 percent was a welcome move by the company. It also said that it would imply a dividend payout of over 4.5 percent. This apart, production linked incentives and export incentives could be additional catalysts, stated the JPMorgan report.