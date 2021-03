JPMorgan has given ‘overweight’ rating to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), stating that the share sale at Rs 700-750 apiece would depend on who joins the bidding consortium. The brokerage firm has set a price target of Rs 550 for the stock.

JP Morgan included that these prices will allow BPCL to benefit from the ‘Rs 12,000 crore Kochi upgrade’. The note also stated that “earnings for the company should normalise on the benchmark gross refining margins (GRMs) and higher crude prices. The company’s 2023 fiscal standalone earnings per share (EPS) stands at Rs 48 per share and the implied fair value at Rs 690 per share.”

On Monday (March 22), the BPCL board approved the merger of its 100 percent gas subsidiary, Bharat Gas Resources Ltd (BGRL), with itself to streamline the corporate structure.

In a stock exchange filing, BPCL said: “The board of directors of the company at its meeting today, ie March 22, 2021, has considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd. with the company.”