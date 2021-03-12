  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

JP Morgan mulls cryptocurrency transaction among clients

Updated : March 12, 2021 04:19 PM IST

The prospectus documents state the notes will pay out based on the basket companies’ performance minus a 1.5 percent deduction, which is essentially the fee.
A look at the bank’s regulatory filings in the past indicates that it has never issued notes related to the performance of crypto companies.
JP Morgan mulls cryptocurrency transaction among clients
Published : March 12, 2021 04:15 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Perpetual bond circular: Expect some moderation in the norms issued by SEBI, says Birla Sun Life’s Balasubramanian

Perpetual bond circular: Expect some moderation in the norms issued by SEBI, says Birla Sun Life’s Balasubramanian

Finance Ministry asks SEBI to withdraw circular on AT1 bonds, says report

Finance Ministry asks SEBI to withdraw circular on AT1 bonds, says report

Explained: SEBI’s move to restrict mutual funds investments in AT-1 bonds

Explained: SEBI’s move to restrict mutual funds investments in AT-1 bonds

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement